How To Replace The Battery In Your iPhone: A Step-By-Step Guide

Your phone is nothing but a brick without a battery, and that's why it's unfortunate that its power source is one of the most likely components of an iPhone to fail. The upside to that is because it's not a niche problem, you have plenty of options when it comes to fixing it. One of those options is to get it replaced by yourself, but that has its own set of pros and cons.

The most straightforward solution is to take the phone back to Apple, which offers battery replacements. The cost is free to anyone who has an AppleCare+ plan, but if you haven't paid the additional fee for that level of warranty it will cost you $100 or more for a newer model. (Those of you still holding on to your iPhone 8 — you're in luck. Those replacements only cost $69.) If you want to check the cost of your specific iPhone model, Apple has an estimate calculator on its website, but depending on the severity of repairs, you may have to pay more.

If you don't feel like paying extra for someone else to replace your battery, you can save money by doing it yourself. Keep reading and we'll walk you step by step through the process of replacing it yourself at home, though we would be remiss if we didn't mention this could void your warranty.