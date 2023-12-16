Thinking About Buying AppleCare+? Here Are 5 Pros And Cons To Consider

AppleCare+ is an insurance policy available to Apple device owners. The plan is popular with individuals who are deep in the Apple ecosystem. That's because there are AppleCare+ plans for iPads, iPhones, Macs, Apple displays, headphones, Apple TVs, HomePods and Apple Watches. The price for insuring these devices varies on a few factors, including age.

The standard AppleCare+ plan covers the cost of repairing or replacing a device that was accidentally damaged or has battery issues. It does not cover intentional damage, normal wear and tear, or design defects. There is also a more expensive tier of AppleCare+ that protects from loss or theft.

There are a few factors you should consider before signing up for AppleCare+. Does price concern you? Are you accident-prone? Are you willing to trust third-party repair stores? These are all things you should ask yourself before locking in with AppleCare+. It's also worth noting that the service has some limitations, like in the case of loss or theft incidents. If you aren't aware of these limitations, you may not be eligible to apply the plan to your situation.

Having AppleCare+ has its advantages and disadvantages. There is no right answer, so look at this list of pros and cons to see what matters to you.