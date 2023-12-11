Think You're Fully Covered With AppleCare+? Here's What It Doesn't Protect

With every new Apple purchase, consumers should weigh the cost and benefits of paying more to protect their new device for longer. Though Apple's hardware comes with a built-in warranty, typically lasting a period of one year, they also have the option to pay for AppleCare+, an extended service plan designed to further ensure the longevity of its costly hardware.

For example, Apple's iPhone comes with only one year of basic AppleCare coverage. Under this warranty, the iPhone is only covered for defects and hardware malfunctions that occur within the first year, which means anything that can be attributed to user error isn't covered. The included plan also comes with 90 days of phone or chat technical support. It's a limiting option that may leave you anxious over the long-term protection of your devices. That's where AppleCare+ is supposed to help.

Unfortunately, even under the extended warranty, you may be left with surprising gaps in what Apple is willing to remediate.