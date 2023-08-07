How To Check Your Apple Warranty On Your iPhone, iPad, Or Mac

If you own an iPhone or iPad, you can quickly access details on your coverage status without having to hop on a web browser to get on Apple's website. Here's how:

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Select About. Head to Coverage.

At the top of the page should be the iPhone or iPad itself. Below it, other devices that have been previously linked to your Apple gadget via Bluetooth could be listed as well as they could potentially be covered by Apple's warranty. To check the status of your iPhone or iPad's warranty coverage, tap on the device.

To check warranty information on a Mac computer running on macOS Ventura, do the following:

Hit the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen. Go to System Settings. Select General from the side panel. Click About on the right. Hit the Details button for more coverage information.

If the limited warranty is in effect and has not elapsed, you'll be able to see the expiration date as well as any other benefits you still have access to, such as hardware service or chat and phone support. Note that certain service options are limited to what's available in the country or region where the service was requested. Support's response time and the availability of any needed parts for hardware repair may also vary.