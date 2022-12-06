How To Install Updates Without Restarting Your Computer On MacOS Ventura

According to Apple, there are two kinds of background updates that need to be installed into a Mac computer in a timely manner. Security-configuration updates beef up your machine's security and enables it to stop malware from being unknowingly installed or running in the background and causing issues. These updates are highly essential and when they become available, it's best to speedily install them.

There are also system data files, which improve certain macOS app features with upgrades or fixes. While these are also important, some system data file updates are only applied when you enable or use certain features that would need them.

You can find out more about the background updates that have been installed onto your Mac computer thus far by doing the following:

Keep the Option key on your keyboard pressed and click on the Apple menu. Go to "System Information." Under "Software," pick "Installations."

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

On this page, you will be able to see all the software updates that were previously installed on your device. Official macOS updates will have "Apple" listed under "Source." You can click on the "Install Date" column title to arrange installations in chronological order.