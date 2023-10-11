The Best Wireless Chargers For Your iPhone Ranked By Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the iPhone 15 series, Apple has finally made the switch to USB-C, rendering the Lightning connector obsolete. While there were rumors that the USB-C port would enable faster wired charging, it looks like the iPhone 15 series models don't charge faster than their iPhone 14 counterparts.
Whether you have an iPhone 15/15 Plus or an iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, Apple says you can charge the battery to 50% in 30 minutes when using a 20W power adapter or higher. The iPhone 15 Pro models seem to be capable of charging at up to 27W speeds, which is the same as the iPhone 14 Pro.
If you charge your iPhone wirelessly, there's bad news here too, as all iPhone 15 models continue to charge at the same 7.5W charging speeds as previous iPhones. MagSafe wireless charging also remains unchanged at 15W. MagSafe is Apple's proprietary magnetic wireless charging technology that's supported on the iPhone 12 and later models.
Whether you have an iPhone with a USB-C or Lightning port, using a wireless charger is far more convenient than plugging in a cable. Provided you don't need your iPhone to charge as fast as possible, a wireless charger makes a lot of sense, particularly if you charge your phone overnight. If you're in the market for a wireless charger for your iPhone, we've shortlisted the best options, ranked from the cheapest to most expensive.
Anker 315 Wireless Charging Pad
If you're looking for a cheap but reliable wireless charger, the Anker 315 Wireless Charging Pad is a foolproof option. Priced at $14.99 (currently discounted to $10.99), it's super affordable for a wireless charger, but predictably, doesn't come with a power adapter. You do get a 4-foot micro-USB cable in the box, though.
The wireless charger supports up to 10W speeds, which is great for iPhones, but might be too slow for Android phones. In order to charge your iPhone at the maximum supported 7.5W speeds, you will need to use a 9V/2A (18W) power adapter, as 5V/2A adapters reduce the charging speeds to 5W.
The Anker wireless charging pad is quite compact with a 9cm diameter and 8.5mm thickness. It features a non-slip surface and a subtle LED indicator that lets you know the charging status. The charger works with phone cases that are less than 5mm thick, so you don't need to remove your case before charging. It can also be used to charge other Qi-compatible wireless devices, including AirPods and Android phones.
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand
If you want a wireless charging stand for your iPhone, the Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand is a reliable option. The charger is usually priced at $35, but is currently retailing on Amazon for $22, making it quite affordable as far as wireless chargers go. It supports up to 10W speeds, and comes with a wall charger, so you don't need to supply your own.
The Belkin charger features a unique design, with a stand at the front and circular charging pad at the back. This allows you to charge your iPhone in either portrait and landscape orientation. The latter lets you take advantage of iOS 17's Standby mode, converting your iPhone into a bedside clock or digital photo frame.
The Belkin wireless charger works with phone cases up to 3mm in thickness and features an LED charging indicator. The only downside to its design is that it can't charge AirPods or other Qi-compatible wireless earbuds. Belkin also states that it can't be used with the iPhone 12 mini, although it is compatible with the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE.
Moshi Otto Q Wireless Charging Mat
Given that the iPhone doesn't support fast wireless charging, you might want to prioritize design over speed when choosing a wireless charger. The Moshi Otto Q is an elegant wireless charging pad, but doesn't come cheap at its retail price of $39. The charger stands out thanks to its textured gray fabric finish that will look great on a bedside table or desk. The soft material prevents your iPhone from being scratched, while the silicone surface ring keeps it from sliding off the pad.
The Moshi charger supports up to 15W wireless charging speeds, and while it comes with a 1m braided USB-C cable, you'll need to supply your own 18W power adapter to take advantage of fast charging for compatible devices.
The Moshi charger can be used with Android phones, AirPods, and other Qi-compatible earbuds, and works with cases up to 5mm in thickness. The charger features foreign object detection, and immediately stops charging if it detects a metal object like keys. It also comes with a smart LED indicator that pulses when the phone is charging, glows steady when the charging is complete, and flashes when there's an error.
Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat
If you live in a multi-iPhone household, you might want to invest in the Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat to reduce cable clutter. The flat wireless charger is quite expensive at $99, but for that price, you can charge four Qi-compatible devices at the same time.
The mat has four wireless charging coils, with two longer slots at either end, and two smaller ones in the center. The smaller slots can be used for charging AirPods or any compatible earbuds, or alternatively, you can place a smartphone on top of both coils to charge three phones at the same time.
The Mophie charger also includes an Apple Watch stand, but you'll need to use your own magnetic charger since this isn't included. The mat does have a USB-A port to let you charge another device, but given that many devices (Apple Watch included) come with a USB-C cable, the port seems a bit unnecessary.
The Mophie wireless charging mat can charge smartphones at up to 10W speeds and earbuds at up to 5W, with a total power output of 25W. It features a fabric finish with markings to let you know where to place your devices, and comes with a wall adapter and charging cable in the box.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand
If you have an iPhone 12 or later, this Belkin BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is worth its $149 asking price. The elegant charging stand is compact and comes in black and white colors. It includes a 15W MagSafe charger for your iPhone, plus a magnetic Apple Watch charger and 5W wireless charger for your AirPods. There's even a multi-color LED status light for the AirPods charging mat.
In order to use this wireless charger, you will need a MagSafe compatible case for your iPhone. If not, you'll need to remove your case every time you charge your iPhone, or risk it falling off the stand. The MagSafe charger lets you charge your iPhone in either vertical and horizontal orientation, enabling the use of iOS 17's Standby mode. The Apple Watch magnetic charger is capable of fast charging, provided you have an Apple Watch Series 7 or later model.
The Belkin charging stand comes with an AC power adapter and attached cable, so you don't need to worry about supplying your own. It's worth noting that since this is a MagSafe charging stand, you can't use it to charge an Android phone, or an iPhone 11 or older model.