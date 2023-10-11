The Best Wireless Chargers For Your iPhone Ranked By Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the iPhone 15 series, Apple has finally made the switch to USB-C, rendering the Lightning connector obsolete. While there were rumors that the USB-C port would enable faster wired charging, it looks like the iPhone 15 series models don't charge faster than their iPhone 14 counterparts.

Whether you have an iPhone 15/15 Plus or an iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, Apple says you can charge the battery to 50% in 30 minutes when using a 20W power adapter or higher. The iPhone 15 Pro models seem to be capable of charging at up to 27W speeds, which is the same as the iPhone 14 Pro.

If you charge your iPhone wirelessly, there's bad news here too, as all iPhone 15 models continue to charge at the same 7.5W charging speeds as previous iPhones. MagSafe wireless charging also remains unchanged at 15W. MagSafe is Apple's proprietary magnetic wireless charging technology that's supported on the iPhone 12 and later models.

Whether you have an iPhone with a USB-C or Lightning port, using a wireless charger is far more convenient than plugging in a cable. Provided you don't need your iPhone to charge as fast as possible, a wireless charger makes a lot of sense, particularly if you charge your phone overnight. If you're in the market for a wireless charger for your iPhone, we've shortlisted the best options, ranked from the cheapest to most expensive.