Best Wireless Chargers For Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of the flagship phones from leading manufacturers now support wireless charging, and the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are no different. Wireless charging saves you from the hassle of messing around with cables, allowing you to charge your phone simply by placing it on the charging stand. In most cases, it'll work if you have a phone case too, although if your case is particularly thick or bulky, the phone won't be able to charge as fast, if at all.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro conform to the Qi wireless charging standard, which means that they'll be compatible with most wireless chargers. However, not all of them are equal — some will be able to charge the phone faster than others, and some boast extra features for charging multiple devices, or even fitting in your pocket. There are hundreds of different wireless chargers to choose from, but we think these ten are among the best you can get for your Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.