Best Wireless Chargers For Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro
Most of the flagship phones from leading manufacturers now support wireless charging, and the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are no different. Wireless charging saves you from the hassle of messing around with cables, allowing you to charge your phone simply by placing it on the charging stand. In most cases, it'll work if you have a phone case too, although if your case is particularly thick or bulky, the phone won't be able to charge as fast, if at all.
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro conform to the Qi wireless charging standard, which means that they'll be compatible with most wireless chargers. However, not all of them are equal — some will be able to charge the phone faster than others, and some boast extra features for charging multiple devices, or even fitting in your pocket. There are hundreds of different wireless chargers to choose from, but we think these ten are among the best you can get for your Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen)
It's often the case that when a manufacturer makes a wireless charger for its own phone, it's one of the best options you'll find. The Google Pixel Stand is exactly that — with charging rates of up to 20W for the Pixel 7 and 23W for the Pixel 7 Pro, you won't find a more powerful wireless charger. It's also sleek and minimalist in design, and the phone's upright charging position means you'll be able to continue using it to browse or stream video while it's on charge.
A fan inside the charger keeps your phone cool while it's on a charge, but it's very quiet, so you likely won't notice it too much. When it connects to the charger, your phone can also act as a digital photo frame, scrolling through slideshows you can customize and switch between at any point. The biggest downside to the Pixel Stand is its price, which is considerably steeper than many of its rivals. It retails for $79.00, quite an investment for something that isn't fundamentally much different in nature from wireless chargers that cost a quarter of the price. Even buying a third-party charger and a separate digital photo frame will likely be cheaper than buying a Pixel Stand. Still, if money is no object and you simply want the fastest charger for your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, this is it.
Anker 3-in-1 Charging Station
If you're looking for a way to charge all your devices at once, the Anker 3-in-1 is a great affordable option. Retailing for just $30, it offers a phone charging stand, a smartwatch charging stand, and a pad for wireless earbuds. The phone charging stand is adjustable too, with either a 54-degree position or a 60-degree position so you can easily watch video content or make video calls while your phone's on charge.
There are some downsides: charging is slow with only 5W available for Pixel phones and up to 5W available from the pad depending on the brand of wireless earbuds you own. The watch stand is also not wireless, so even if your watch has wireless charging functionality, you'll need to use an original cable. Still, if you're not too fussed about charging speed and want one place to park your devices where they won't run out of juice, the Anker 3-in-1 ticks all the right boxes, and it won't break the bank.
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad
The Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad is a cheap and cheerful option capable of charging any device that meets the Qi standard. It's one of the cheapest ways to buy a wireless charger since it's available for only $14.99. Up to 10W power output is available, and the pad is designed to work with cases up to 3mm thick, although any case will reduce the charging speed to some degree.
Three rubber feet are positioned around the outside of the pad to keep your phone firmly in place during charging. The black plastic casing combined with those feet means the Belkin isn't the best-looking wireless charger around. It doesn't come with an AC adapter included, so you'll need to already have a separate 18W adapter handy. However, it's difficult to knock the charger on value for money, even if it misses out on some of the features that pricier rivals offer.
Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand
If you prefer a wireless charging stand to a simple pad, then the Anker 313 is one of the cheapest ways to get one. It retails for $19.99 and is compatible with plastic and rubber phone cases up to 5mm thick. It will also charge any phone that conforms to the Qi standard, so if multiple members of your household own Qi-certified phones from different brands, you can all share one charger without issue.
Unfortunately, only 5W power output is available for Pixel phones, so your phone will display a "slow charging" message while it's on the charging stand. Much like the Belkin BoostCharge pad, the Anker 313 is not a charger for anyone who wants the fastest charging speeds or most additional functionality, but rather those who want to dip their toes into the world of wireless charging without splashing out on a high-end competitor.
Philips Fabric Wireless Charger
One of the main compromises most buyers will have to make with a cheap wireless charger is that they're usually lacking in the design department — in general, they come clad in black plastic and feature the name of their manufacturer in large letters somewhere on the charging pad. If you're the kind of buyer who's concerned about the optics of having an unsightly piece of black plastic in your living room or bedroom, then the Philips Fabric Wireless Charger is worth considering. Its gray charging pad is designed to blend in with the upholstery, making it a lot more inconspicuous than many of its similarly-priced rivals.
It comes with an extra-long five-foot cable so that the charger doesn't have to be placed right next to a wall outlet, and no branding can be found. A simple LED light on the side of the pad lets you check whether the device is charging, and the frame is made of black-coated aluminum rather than plastic. The charger itself is Qi certified and can deliver up to 10W, and even better, it's currently on sale for just $11.02 on Amazon at the time of writing.
Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini
Unlike rivals like the iPhone 14, the Pixel 7 doesn't feature any built-in magnetic attachment. However, Mophie offers a magnetic snap adapter, which fits neatly to the back of your phone and allows it to be used in much the same way as Apple's MagSafe. The adapter can be used to securely attach the $39.05 Juice Pack Mini, giving you a wireless charging solution that still fits in your pocket. The Juice Pack Mini is a portable power bank that's compatible with any Qi-certified device, including both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Mophie helpfully includes a magnetic adapter in the box with the Juice Pack Mini, but they can also be bought separately for $14.99. The power bank packs a 5,000 mAh battery which should give your phone at least 60-70% charge, and when the battery pack is depleted, recharging it is relatively fast too. Its compact nature means that the Juice Pack Mini doesn't pack enough punch to compete with the longest-lasting portable power banks, but then again, few others offer the ease of simply snapping to the back of your phone and wirelessly charging it.
Belkin Wireless Charging Stand
Suppose you're looking for a middle ground between the cheapest, least powerful stands on the market and the charging supremacy of the top-end Pixel Stand 2. In that case, Belkin's Wireless Charging Stand is worth considering. It packs up to 15W power output, a significant upgrade over the 5W of power available from budget rivals like the Anker 313. It's case-friendly up to a thickness of 3mm and supports charging in both portrait and landscape mode.
The latter feature is actually an advantage over the Pixel Stand 2, which infamously has trouble charging phones in landscape mode. The Belkin charger is available for $44.99 with a power supply, or if you already have one and want to save a few bucks, then it can be picked up for $24.99. A less powerful 10W version of the charger is also available with a built-in speaker, but it's best to avoid it and go straight for the faster charging version if you're looking for the best value for money.
Millennium Falcon Wireless Charging Pad
While most of the other wireless chargers on this list are designed to stand out as little as possible, not every charger has to look boring. If you're a Star Wars fan, then you could buy the Millennium Falcon charger, available for $40.92 from Amazon. Hidden behind the fun design is a fully-functional 10W wireless charging pad, which is compatible with all devices that support wireless charging, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
The thrusters at the side of the Millennium Falcon glow blue when the device is fully charged, and it's compatible with thinner phone cases so you shouldn't need to remove your case before charging. Its large size and unremarkable power output mean that it's not the most practical wireless charger out there, but for sheer novelty value, it's tricky to beat. If you want even more Star Wars-related novelty pads, then a Mandalorian charging pad is also available for under $20 at the time of writing.
Anker PowerCore III 10K
If you're often on the go and find your Pixel 7 running out of juice, then the Anker PowerCore III 10K power bank offers a Qi wireless charging pad with up to 10W in addition to faster wired charging options. With a 10,000 mAh battery, it's nearly double the capacity of the Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini, yet it's not much more expensive, retailing for $54.99. Alongside the charging pad, it packs both USB-A and USB-C wired charging ports, and you can replenish the pack's power by connecting it to an outlet through the USB-C port.
If you want to watch movies or videos, the Anker also features a small built-in stand that slides out from the side of the pack to prop the phone up. This does mean it no longer connects with the wireless charging pad, but you can still charge your phone with a wired connection if need be. The charging pad supports cases up to 5mm thick, although metal cases or magnetic attachments can interfere with charging or prevent it altogether.
Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD
It might be an overkill option for many, but the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD is a great portable power bank for not only charging your Pixel 7, but your laptop, tablet, and earbuds, too. It features a 15W wireless charging pad alongside two USB-A ports, so you can recharge multiple devices at once. A display on the front of the pack tells you how much capacity the battery has left, and how long it will take to charge any connected device to full. With a 25,600 mAh capacity, the Sherpa 100PD is by far the long-lasting portable wireless charger on this list, and you can expect to get multiple full charges out of it if you're charging a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.
Because of its huge capacity and stellar power output, the Sherpa 100PD is best for frequent fliers or road warriors who need to keep their phones juiced up for longer periods of time without needing an outlet. Its heavy-duty status is reflected in its price though, with the Sherpa 100PD retailing for $199.95. It's a serious investment, but one that could prove to be a game changer if you're always scrambling to find places to charge your Pixel 7 while you're traveling. If you need an even more heavy-duty version that can power laptops with ease, then Goal Zero also offers the Sherpa 100AC, which we recently rated among the best portable laptop chargers on the market.