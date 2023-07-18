What Is iPhone StandBy, And How Do You Use It?

At WWDC 2023, Apple previewed iOS 17, the new operating system that will power the iPhone 15 series coming later this year. Out of the vast array of features that the company showcased, the StandBy Mode stood apart.

You must have used or heard of smart displays and how these devices can come in handy for almost everything from checking the weather and calendar events to controlling connected home devices. IOS 17's StandBy Mode does pretty much the same, except it turns your iPhone into a smart display that shows all the necessary information.

It is one of the few features that delivers on both functionality and novelty aspects. For starters, it converts compatible iPhone models to nightstand or bedside clocks so you can check the time or dismiss your alarm without unlocking your phone while it charges.

While that's the functional part, StandBy Mode also unlocks a new use case for your existing iPhone. Now that you have a decent idea of the feature, let's learn how to use it.