The 5 Best Hidden Features On Your iPhone 14 Pro

Are you looking for cool, hidden iPhone 14 Pro features you can flaunt in front of your friends and family? Or perhaps you just want more functionality out of your iPhone? Apple's iOS operating system and top-of-the-line Pro models unlock several useful features.

For instance, you must know that iOS 16 offers lock screen customization features like never before. However, did you know that while watching your favorite TV series on Netflix or listening to music via Apple Music, you can set a timer that pauses playback and locks the screen? Just set a timer using the Clock app, and from the When Timer Ends menu, select "Stop Playing."

Similarly, everyone knows that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro variants come with a new 48MP camera, but the fact that it takes a little tweaking to enable 48MP mode is lesser known. These are the best-hidden features of your iPhone 14 Pro that you probably didn't know about.