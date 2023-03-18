Hidden iPhone Features That Are Complete Game Changers

The worst thing after not having your iPhone camera around to record special moments is if you can't open the camera app in time to record them. Apple has multiple ways to open the camera app, but they're all imperfect. There are two ways to get from the lock screen, swiping left or holding the camera icon at the bottom, both of which are tricky to pull off if you're not looking at the screen or if it is in your pocket. If your iPhone is already unlocked, you can get the camera open with a tap, but unlocking it takes time. There's a hidden button on your iPhone that isn't enabled by default that makes opening the camera, or almost anything else, a matter of a few quick taps.

It's called Back Tap, and it's part of the iPhone's Accessibility technologies. It was designed as a quick way to get things like VoiceOver active, but we can use it for opening the camera. Open Settings, tap on Accessibility, and look for the Physical and Motor section. Tap on Touch, then select Back Tap at the bottom of the next screen. Decide if you want two taps or three, and then select Camera from the list. Once active, take your finger and tap the area around the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone to open up the Camera app.