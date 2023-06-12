iOS 17 & iPadOS 17: Which iPhone & iPad Models Will Be Compatible?

At WWDC 2023, Apple announced iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the upcoming versions of its iPhone and iPad operating systems. iPhone users can look forward to big updates to the Phone app, including customizable Contact Posters and Live Voicemail with real-time transcription.

Apple is also making some changes to AirDrop, letting users bring two iPhones close together to exchange contact information with NameDrop, share content like photos and videos, or start a SharePlay session. A new "StandBy" mode turns the iPhone into a smart display while charging, alongside a new a Journal app for self-reflection and wellness.

As for iPad users, iPadOS brings a customizable lock screen, similar to what Apple introduced with iOS 16. Apple has also brought the Health app to iPad, alongside interactive widgets and enhanced PDF editing tools like Autofill and annotation.

Other common features coming to both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 include FaceTime audio and video messages, Check In, Live Stickers in the Messages app, improved autocorrect, and profiles in Safari. While Apple offers unrivaled software support for its products, every year, it inevitably drops a few devices from its annual updates. These are all the iPhones and iPads that will receive iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 this year.