Apple Namedrop Explained (And Why It's Worth Using)

One of the most notable features to arrive with iOS 17 is a spin on AirDrop that is dedicated to sharing contacts, but without any of its usual hassles. Apple is cleverly calling it NameDrop.

All you need to do is bring two iPhones together, and the contact card will be exchanged. No more having to share a contact card over a messaging app or needing to read it aloud. Of course, it's not a tech Wild West where anyone can just bump against a stranger's iPhone and walk away with contact cards.

Once two iPhones come close to the tapping range, distinct share and receive buttons appear on the screen, and only after tapping on the correct button will contact sharing happen. Apple says users will be able to choose which phone numbers and email addresses on a contact card they wish to share with a nearby iPhone.

While using NameDrop, it's not just the contact card that is being shared between two phones, but also the Contact Poster, which is yet another iOS 17 feature. A Contact Poster is essentially a glorified contact card in which you can select a full-screen picture, customize the font, and play around with its other aesthetic aspects.