5 Of The Best USB-C Accessories For The iPhone 15
With the debut of the iPhone 15, Apple has finally ditched the Lightning port in favor of the more standard USB-C. What this means is if you're in the iPhone ecosystem, you'll have to transition from old ports to newer ones. Apple has many accessories available to make that a smooth move, especially since the iPad and Macbooks have already made the switch.
For starters, you'll want to get a few charging cables so you can have them ready around the house when you need a charge. The iPhone 15 already comes with one, but many people will want to have a bit more than that just for ease of access. There are a few other things to pick up as well, especially if you're not ready to make the full switch from Lightning to USB-C. Things can get expensive in a hurry if you try to replace everything at once.
Apple USB-C cable
Grabbing an extra USB-C cable is one of the first things you should do when you pick up an iPhone 15. The main thing you'll get here is the ability to charge your phone, but you'll discover that most iPhone 15 accessories require this cord. That means it's important to have a few USB-C options available for yourself. If you're patient enough, you can wait for Apple's USB-C cable that will take full advantage of the USB speeds the iPhone 15 Pro and Max have to offer. The base iPhone 15 comes with USB 2 speeds, while the Pro and Max take it up to USB 3 speeds.
The cord that comes with your iPhone out of the box will work just fine, but it's not the fastest speed available. You'll have to opt for a third-party option from USB-C brands like mophie or Belkin to get those speeds, or you can just wait for Apple to release one. It has been confirmed as part of the iPhone 15 unveiling event, but there's currently no release date.
USB-C to Lightning Adapter
If you're still hanging on to some of your older accessories, you'll want to grab an adapter. A USB-C to Lightning adapter is what you'll be looking for, and that'll allow you to continue using older accessories with the older port with your iPhone 15. This is a good middle ground as you won't have to immediately upgrade all of your current accessories, but you can instead save a few bucks with this adapter.
Eventually, you'll probably want to migrate to a fully USB-C world as that will be the norm going forward, but that can be spread out over time once you grab an adapter. Apple sells one of these devices directly from their store for $29, so while it's not exactly cheap, it will save you a lot more money than upgrading everything at once. It can also work in cars that support Apple CarPlay.
35 Watt Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter
Something like Apple's Dual USB-C adapter is perfect if you want a few more USB-C ports without taking up multiple wall sockets. This will turn one socket into a pair of USB-C ports. This means you'll be able to charge both your iPhone 15 and another device at the same time. At the very least, it'll be useful for the rest of your household using the USB-C port. For example, if you and your partner pick up the latest iPhone, both of you can charge them using the same wall outlet.
The compact size makes it easy enough to move all around the house and convenient to take with you on trips. This does come with a price tag of $59, so it's far from the cheapest option available. However, it's a very nice upgrade to make if you're going into the USB-C ecosystem.
OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe
If you like to multi-task, charging multiple things at once, for example, then the OtterBox Power Bank is a nice accessory to have on hand. This 10,000 mAh battery can quickly charge up your iPhone 15 while on the go. Just be sure to charge the bank before you leave home. Not only can it charge up your phone, but an Apple Watch can be placed on it too and charge wirelessly.
The device has a magnetic back, so you can mount your phone and continue using it while it charges. The power bank charges with a USB-C cable, and you can plug it directly into your iPhone to charge. When you're done with it, you can easily fold it up and put it away, making it very mobile when you're out and about. The price will leave some people scratching their heads as it costs $149.95 through the Apple Store, but it's worth the price of admission if you foresee yourself taking advantage of its many uses.
mophie powerstation
Acting a bit like the OtterBox Power Bank, the mophie powerstation represents a far cheaper option for a lot of the same features. For starters, the mophie option will only set you back $59.95 from the Apple Store, and you'll still be able to plug in two USB-C devices to it. This means it'll be perfect for your iPhone 15 and any other device you might have. The same 10,000 mAh battery in the OtterBox option is also found here. What you'll be missing out on is the ability to mount your phone and charge wirelessly.
It's a very compact device that you can easily fit in your pocket or backpack while traveling. It'll give you up to 43 hours of video playback, which would likely amount to much more life if you're not constantly watching videos. As an extra bonus, you'll get fast charging with this power bank, so you could bring your iPhone from a near-dead battery to one with around half a charge in about 30 minutes.