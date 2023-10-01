5 Of The Best USB-C Accessories For The iPhone 15

With the debut of the iPhone 15, Apple has finally ditched the Lightning port in favor of the more standard USB-C. What this means is if you're in the iPhone ecosystem, you'll have to transition from old ports to newer ones. Apple has many accessories available to make that a smooth move, especially since the iPad and Macbooks have already made the switch.

For starters, you'll want to get a few charging cables so you can have them ready around the house when you need a charge. The iPhone 15 already comes with one, but many people will want to have a bit more than that just for ease of access. There are a few other things to pick up as well, especially if you're not ready to make the full switch from Lightning to USB-C. Things can get expensive in a hurry if you try to replace everything at once.