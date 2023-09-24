The 5 Best USB-C Cable Brands For Your New iPhone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It may have taken years, but Apple is finally making the leap to USB-C with the iPhone 15, and many people have to get new cords to plug in their phones as a result — or, at least, those who don't already own USB-C cables and chargers used with other devices like the Nintendo Switch. On the upside, the transition to USB-C means your iPhone will better integrate into your home's wider ecosystem as there's no need to grab Lightning adapters anymore.
If you're new to the world of USB-C, though, you'll want to make sure you pick up a few good cords for your iPhone because they aren't all equal in terms of quality. It might not seem apparent right away, but a good cord can go much further than saving some money on an inexpensive option. In extreme scenarios, you might even destroy your phone with a poorly-made cable. This is why it's important to stick to known and trusted brands when it comes to accessories for expensive things like your iPhone.
Apple
If you're picking up an iPhone or any other Apple product, it makes a lot of sense to stick with the Apple brand, which is the most trustworthy option for the company's customers. Apple offers a 240 W USB-C cable for $29, and there is a lower power 60 W option available for $19. That particular cord will only transfer data at USB 2 speeds, and that means it does lag behind the competition in 2023.
Apple has another USB-C iteration coming — first announced during the iPhone 15 unveiling — but we don't know what the price will be. What we do know is Apple's upcoming cord will offer 20 times that speed. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are capable of USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds up to 10 Gbps, and USB 2 is limited to 480 Mbps. When Apple does come out with its new cord, consumers will likely want to pick that one up to take full advantage of their high-end models. The base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus cap out at USB 2 speeds.
Belkin
Another very reliable brand for USB-C cables is Belkin. For $29.99 on Amazon, you can grab a USB-C cord that boasts speeds up to 10 Gbps and comes in at about 3.2 feet long. The length does make it shorter than Apple's $30 option, so keep that in mind. This will work with your iPhone 15 along with a variety of other devices like a Nintendo Switch, a 2017 MacBook Pro and newer models, and almost every modern Android device.
This cable will be speedier than the included cable with your iPhone 15, so it could be worth the upgrade if you want something a bit snappier. Belkin has worked with Apple for years now, so there shouldn't be any concern about going down the third-party path for a charger — in fact, Apple sells some Belkin cables on its website. Belkin is well-known in the industry, and you'll get a 90-day money-back guarantee if you're unhappy with your cable. There's also 24/7 customer support if you're having trouble with the cord.
mophie
The mophie USB-C cable, like Belkin, can be bought directly from the Apple Store. This means you can trust it'll work with all of your Apple products that use a USB-C port, and there (likely) won't be any issues. You can pick up a 6.5-foot cable for $19.95 or you can bump it up to 9.8 feet for $24.95. If you're looking for the short 3.2-foot cable, you can get away with spending $10 on Amazon.
This cord can output up to 100 W, and it boasts the Fast Charge ability that'll allow you to have your phone juiced up quickly. The cord itself is durable and billed as having unrivaled strength, so it sounds like it's quite difficult to fray this one. If you're waiting for Apple to release its first-party cable, mophie's offering is a solid alternative. You might even find you won't need another cable as this one does exactly what you need it to do.
Native Union
If you want a durable cable with a bit of added flair to it, the Native Union cable may be the perfect option for you. With Cosmos, Zebra, or Kraft patterns available as cosmetic options, you can get a lot of personality for your cord. Of course, most people will be picking up a USB-C cable to charge their iPhones, and Native Union is very solid in that aspect too. A 4-foot cable will cost $19.99, so you're ideally getting both durability and reasonable length with this option.
It'll likely be difficult to ruin this cord due to its reinforced design — though certainly not impossible, as no cord will last forever with regular use. If you want to go even longer, you can get the cable at lengths up to 8 feet, but that's probably overkill for most people unless you sit really far from an outlet.
Anker
Anker — another well-known brand — offers a cheap way to get a pair of USB-C cables for your iPhone. You can get a pair of 6-foot cables for just $12.99, so that's one of the more appealing ways to score a couple of them for cheap. These will work just fine with a USB-C device, but you're only getting 60 W charging as compared to the higher wattage some of the other options offer. You can choose between red, black, or silver colors for the cords; all of them work the same, so just pick what looks best to you.
You'll also get the durable, braided look so there's no need to worry about these breaking down any time soon. Anker says you can get up to 12,000 bends on the cord, so expect it to last a long time under regular conditions if that estimate is accurate. Anker offers a lifetime warranty in case something goes wrong with the cords, as well.