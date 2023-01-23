Is It Safe To Use A Phone Charger To Charge The Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo designed the Switch to use the same USB-C charging connector you likely use to charge your phone, headphones, and maybe even your laptop. That's a good thing, as it means you can easily find a new charging cable in a pinch if you've forgotten or misplaced the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) charger. However, as with any device, Nintendo recommends that its customers only use the official USB-C charger that ships with the Switch or one specifically licensed for the console. The reason for this is simple: though they may look identical, not every charger is built the same. Your experience with a third-party alternative may vary.

If you use a charger that doesn't have a high power output, for example, it may take days to fully recharge your Switch — or it may not charge at all if you're playing games while it's plugged in. This is often the case with ordinary smartphone chargers. On the flip side, the consequences of using a third-party charger may be severe. Using a fast charger that doesn't properly regulate its energy output could damage your device or cause the battery to overheat.

In most cases, you can use your phone or tablet charger to recharge the Nintendo Switch due to how the USB Power Delivery specification is designed. Many Switch owners report doing this. The bad news is that Nintendo didn't fully adhere to that power delivery protocol, so it may also be possible to overcharge the console if you don't use the Nintendo-branded (or licensed) charger.