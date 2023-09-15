Should You Really Buy The iPhone 15?

So, is the new iPhone 15 series worth an upgrade? It depends on what's important to you and how good of a deal you can get from your carrier. After all, the iPhone 14 remains available, starting at $100 less than the iPhone 15. It's not as if the iPhone 14 has become useless technology overnight.

If you're the sort who's already deep into the USB-C ecosystem and you've craved to keep just one cable in your kit for all of your devices, then yes, you'll get value out of taking the plunge to any of the iPhone 15 models. You can't underestimate the sheer convenience and utility of having USB-C on board.

If your current phone's performance isn't bothering you, though, and the features enabled by the processor upgrades for the iPhone 15 series aren't enticing, then an upgrade may not feel warranted. But if you want to maximize your ability to do computational photography and use features like live voicemail transcription, you'll want to upgrade. And if you're a gamer, videographer, or imaging enthusiast who values graphics performance and the camera, then you'll really want to reap the benefits of the upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Finally, if you're using an older-generation iPhone, this might finally be the time to make a switch. You get better cameras and graphics performance across all varieties of iPhone 15, plus you can benefit from the switch to USB-C. And if you're still on an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, your OS updates are at an end since iOS 17 won't support those models.

Still on the fence? Stay tuned to SlashGear, as we'll have full reviews of each iPhone model soon.