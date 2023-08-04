Every Vision Pro Feature That Is A Total First For Apple

Lots of products have gotten Apple's catchphrase "one more thing" treatment at an Apple keynote. However, Apple Vision Pro's recent unveiling at WWDC 2023 marks the first time in years that the product on the other side of that phrase was a big deal — a long-rumored and innovative device with game-changing potential.

Apple uses the Vision Pro to introduce a slew of new concepts and innovative technologies in an entirely new headset design. The company calls it a spatial computer, but at its heart, Vision Pro is a head-mounted display unlike any we've seen so far. It mixes the virtual and real worlds to provide experiences and interactions beyond what we've come to expect from comparable VR headsets.

Only time will tell whether its tech is worthy of its eye-watering $3,499 price tag when the Apple Vision Pro headset arrives early next year. What we do know, however, is that the Vision Pro is packed with a load of tech that's entirely new to the brand. Here are the innovative features that we can expect to see.