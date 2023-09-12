Apple A17 Pro By The Incredible Numbers

On Tuesday afternoon, Apple premiered a pre-recorded event on YouTube where they officially announced the iPhone 15 product line and Apple Watches Series 9. The former included the announcement of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which both feature the new A17 Pro system on a chip, which Apple seems particularly proud of.

Numerically speaking, there's a lot to like. Apple is saying that the A17 Pro is the first-ever 3-nanometer chip, with 19 billion transistors and a six-core CPU. The CPU has two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. Apple's presentation and press release claim that the performance cores are 10% faster than before. The chip's Neural Engine, meanwhile, is being pushed as being as much as twice as fast as before for machine learning models. It can process up to 35 trillion operations per second, and those improvements to on-device processing make it so that less data has to be sent to the cloud as often. In theory, that means a faster, better Siri.

The A17 Pro also includes a new USB controller, making the iPhone 15 Pro sub-series the first iPhones to hit 10 gigabits per second over USB.