Google Screwed Up Pixel 9 Pricing And That's A Huge Mistake In 2024

There are a few other improvements in this year's pixel. The battery gets a modest increase to the tune of around 5%, but honestly the larger screen will probably balance that out. All the same, there's every reason to suspect that this year's Pixel 9 will probably perform just as well as the Pixel 8 last year in terms of longevity. What is a nice boost is the fact that the Pixel 9 supports 45W charging, which is still not up to snuff with the likes of OnePlus, but is definitely a welcome addition.

Advertisement

Google is sticking with its same software support schedule. That includes seven years of OS updates, security updates, and feature drops. Of course, this is Google, so it would be silly not to at this point.

Overall, this feels like a decent upgrade to the Pixel line, but I'm not positive it justifies its $100 price increase. I'm not sure why companies decided that 2024 was the year they had to increase prices when they've held steady for so long, but here we are. Of course, you'll have to wait for our complete review to hear our full judgements. The Pixel 9 has usually been an easy recommendation, though it already comes a little harder this year because of the higher price.