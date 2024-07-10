Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Hands-On: Bigger And Better, But It'll Cost You

If you don't look too closely, you might have trouble figuring out what Samsung actually changed on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The differences are subtle, but noticeable. The screen is a bit bigger, the cover screen is a bit wider, and the phone is a bit thinner. Also, the price has gone up by $100. That last part is certainly not awesome: Samsung's most expensive phone got even more expensive.

This presents a bit of a problem for Samsung because there has been a lot of laurel-resting since somewhere around the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Fold 4. Put simply, there have been glaring problems with the Fold for the past few years, but there has been no competition to concern Samsung — at least not in the U.S. That has changed.

The OnePlus Open remains my favorite phone ever because of its attractive size when closed and smart multitasking when opened. The Open also takes advantage of Samsung's early presence in the space by designing a phone with an inner screen with similar dimensions, so that apps fit well. Over on the flip side — pun intended — Samsung has more competition in flip-style foldables, so put simply, this is not a good time to be resting.