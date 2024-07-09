Motorola Razr+ (2024) Review: New Screen And Old Price Makes The Decision Simple

Disclosure: The writer of this article worked independently with Motorola on pre-production units of the Moto Razr and Razr Plus. This separate SlashGear review is based on production unit hardware and is done solely at the behest of SlashGear.

Last year, Motorola made one of my favorite phones of the year, the Moto Razr (2023). The flip-style foldable got almost everything right and was extremely fun to use. It was the phone that taught me the value proposition of foldable phones: As it turns out, foldables are better if you can do mostly everything on the outside screen, and open it as little as possible. If that sounds a little ridiculous, trust me, that's not lost on me.

This year, Motorola has launched the Razr+ (2024) and the Razr (2024) and both are significant improvements over their predecessors. Put simply, these phones feel like where Motorola should have started in the first place. That's not a bad thing. It just means Motorola is leading the pack from a position of strength. I've been using the Motorola Razr+ for the past 10 days; here's how Moto made it better.