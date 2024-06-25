Moto Razr Plus (2024) Hands On: Doubling Down On The Cover Screen

Disclosure: The writer of this article worked independently with Motorola on pre-production units of the Moto Razr and Razr Plus. This separate SlashGear review is based on production unit hardware and is done solely at the behest of SlashGear.

Motorola is launching a pair of new flip-style foldable phones this year, and this time, both the Moto Razr+ and the Moto Razr are launching at the same time. I got to go hands-on with Motorola's flagship foldable in New York, and I'm able to share some initial impressions.

Overall, it's safe to say that both of these phones feel like the version of themselves that they should have been last year. Another way to put that is that these phones are the most refined versions of themselves, and that's truer for the Razr+. Motorola extended the exterior screen so that it takes up the entire top half of the opened phone, or the entire area of the closed phone sitting on a table. That's where it needs to be and will assure that Motorola continues to wear the "largest exterior screen on a flip phone" title for another year.