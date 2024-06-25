Motorola Razr (2024) Hands-On: Bigger Is Better

Disclosure: The writer of this article worked independently with Motorola on pre-production units of the Moto Razr and Razr Plus. This separate SlashGear review is based on production unit hardware and is done solely at the behest of SlashGear.

Last year, Motorola launched arguably one of my favorite devices of the year. What made the Moto Razr Plus (2023) so much fun was how much you could do on the external screen, without ever opening the phone. So, when Motorola launched the Moto Razr last fall, it was a bit of a bummer. The external screen just wasn't big enough to do ... really anything. This year, Motorola is launching two new devices — and of the two, the base Moto Razr gets the biggest upgrade of the two devices. The 1.5-inch outer screen gets blown up to a 3.6-inch screen, which incidentally is the same size as the Razr+ last year. So, it's fair to say this is a huge upgrade.

That's very refreshing because last year's launch was a bit underwhelming. Notably, it came several months after the Moto Razr+. By then, even Samsung — its primary competition in the U.S. — had moved on from that tiny external display, recognizing the importance of using your phone without opening it. These days, it's very refreshing to see that Motorola, and the industry as a whole, has moved on and is taking the external display seriously — and at a great price point. Here's what Motorola is bringing to the table with the Moto Razr (2024).