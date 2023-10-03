How To Make Your iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button Do Nearly Anything

The iPhone 15 series is officially out, and one of the features it introduced is specific to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. That's the Action Button, a button placed above the volume controls that replaces the ringer mute switch that had been on every iPhone throughout the product line's history since its launch in 2007. Out of the box, it defaults to being a new version of the mute switch, one that uses a long press to toggle which mode it's in and a short press to get an on-screen confirmation of what mode it's in.

What's available to you becomes clearer if you go to the Action Button menu of the Settings app. There, you'll find a toggle to switch the functionality from the mute switch to toggling a focus mode like Do Not Disturb on and off, launching the camera app in the mode of your choice, turning the flashlight on and off, recording a voice memo, activating the magnifier, a custom shortcut, toggling one of several accessibility options, and No Action. That Shortcut option is where things get particularly interesting.

For the uninitiated, the Shortcuts app on the iPhone allows you to chain various functions together, including across different apps, all using a single command. And now, with the Action Button? Its power can be unleashed by a single hardware button press. So, how do you set it up?