Apple Watch Series 9 Vs. Ultra 2: Is The Bigger Battery Really Worth It?

Deciding which Apple Watch to buy was pretty straightforward until Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra. Before this, you only had to choose between the Apple Watch SE and the latest Apple Watch Series model. Unlike the iPhone, Apple doesn't sell old models of the Apple Watch, so all you needed to do was decide whether you wanted the current Apple Watch Series model or were willing to sacrifice features like ECG, blood oxygen sensor, always-on display, and fast charging with the cheaper Apple Watch SE.

When you add the Apple Watch Ultra to the mix, that choice becomes more complicated. The Apple Watch Ultra's features are specifically targeted at athletes and outdoor adventurers. These include a larger display, more durable build, better water resistance, and improved battery life, among others.

Expectedly, these features significantly bring up the price, with the Apple Watch Ultra retailing for $799, a significant markup over the Apple Watch Series 9, which starts at $399. If you're on a budget, choosing between the two smartwatches is easy. If you can afford to shell out the extra $400, though, there are several factors you'll need to consider before deciding which Apple Watch is right for you.