Apple Watch Series 8 Vs Series 9 Differences: Should You Upgrade?

Apple recently updated its smartwatch lineup with the brand new Apple Watch Series 9 models. Like most of Apple's recent product updates, the newest Apple Watch model mostly features subtle updates over the Apple Watch Series 8, its predecessor from 2022.

If you are stuck with an Apple Watch model that is a couple of years old, now is perhaps a good time to get yourselves the new Series 9 model, given the sheer number of updates that have come to successive Apple Watch generations over the past few years.

However, does this logic apply to those who own the Apple Watch Series 8, which is still fairly new given that it was only launched last year? Are the changes on the Apple Watch Series 9 models significant enough to warrant an update if you already have a Series 8 edition?

Well, that's precisely what we set out to find out.