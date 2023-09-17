The 5 Best Screen Protectors For Your Apple Watch

Though Apple doesn't sell its own screen protectors or officially advise using one, it's natural to want to protect your definitely-not-inexpensive purchase. Modern screen protectors can look good and do their job without getting in your way, so there's no big downside to using one.

For Apple Watches, there are three types of protection you can choose from. The first is a bumper case that protects the screen from smashing on impact and prevents scratches on the casing; the second is protecting the screen itself with a tempered glass protector, and the third is a two-in-one bumper case and screen protector.

The best type for you depends on what you do with your watch — do you wear it while doing labor-intensive work and lots of exercise, or are you a desk worker with indoor hobbies? Of course, you can choose to go all out on protection just because you want to, because you're particularly clumsy, or even because you like to resell your tech after use. Whatever your goals, the following five recommendations cover everything from waterproofing and ultimate protection to style and minimalism.