How To Track Your Sleep Habits With An Apple Watch

Are you having trouble sleeping? You can monitor your sleep patterns with the native Apple Watch sleep tracker or several third-party apps. Sleep patterns mean the Apple watch tracks your movement using an accelerometer to detect movement throughout the night. Periods of minimal movement are interpreted as sleep, while more significant movements are seen as wakefulness. Plus, it will track your heart rate during sleep. Variations in heart rate can help distinguish between different sleep stages, with lower rates typically associated with deeper sleep—also your breathing rate, blood oxygen, noise levels, sleep schedule, and bedtime reminders.

Before Apple introduced its native sleep tracker in 2020 with the watchOS 7, iPhone users previously had to use external software to monitor and record their sleep. With watchOS 7, the native tracker did its job, offering basic sleep tracking but no sleep stages. However, Apple's watchOS 9 came with an upgraded experience, providing sleep details like time spent in the REM, Core, and Deep stages. To enhance your sleep routine, you can activate Bedtime mode, a feature that puts your iPhone and Apple Watch into a wind-down mode before bedtime, minimizing distractions from notifications. We've recommended SleepWatch and Pillow as top third-party apps for those who prefer alternatives. Here's how to set up your Apple Watch to track your sleep.