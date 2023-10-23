5 Of The Best Sleep Tracker Apps For iPhone

Sleep tracking has become commonplace thanks to fitness trackers and smartwatches, and if you have an Apple Watch, there are several options to monitor your sleep. The Apple Watch can track the different stages of your sleep and measure your respiratory rate, heart rate, and changes in wrist temperature. This data can be viewed in the Health app on your iPhone.

Not every iPhone user has an Apple Watch, and not all want to wear their watch while sleeping. The iPhone has some sleep tracking options in the Health app, like setting sleep goals, adding Bedtime and Wake-up times, and scheduling a Sleep Focus Mode. However, analyzing your sleep with the iPhone alone isn't possible with the Health app.

The good news is that there are several third-party sleep-tracking apps available on the App Store that can track sleep using a variety of methods. Some use sonar technology to emit sound waves deflected off your chest to measure breathing patterns and movement. Others use sound detection or motion data to determine whether you're in deep or light sleep. Most of these apps require the iPhone to be placed at chest level (such as on your nightstand) to work effectively and be connected to a charger overnight. While sleep tracking isn't entirely accurate, it can provide an overall idea of your sleeping patterns and valuable insights on improving your sleep.