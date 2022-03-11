Study Shows Optimized Office Lighting Could Help You Sleep Better At Night

There is no dearth of research out there that links office hours with a disruption in people's sleep cycles. On top of that, constant exposure to a screen and the barrage of blue light plays a role in a disturbed circadian cycle. New research shows that creating an automated daylight control system in office spaces can help improve the circadian rhythms and lead the way to a better sleep cycle.

As part of the research, 34 volunteers were asked to work in an office building equipped with an artificial lighting system and an automatic blind control mechanism. The test participants wore activity watches to measure the sleep and waking hours, while the illuminance was monitored via stationary light sensors. Working in the aforementioned office setup triggered the melatonin peak to arrive 25 minutes earlier than usual, preparing the body for better sleep. For the unaware, melatonin serves as sort of a time cue for the biological clock and signals the brain to prepare for sleep.