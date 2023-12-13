What Is Apple Watch Ultra's Siren App And How Do You Use It?

In 2022, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra, a new variation of its popular smartwatch designed for extreme sports and weather. While it boasts plenty of features that will change how you use your smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra has one that could easily save your life.

Siren is one of the latest safety apps introduced with the Apple Watch Ultra. When activated, the watch emits two alternating high-pitched sounds to "quickly and easily alert those around you when you need help," according to Apple. The siren plays continuously until the user turns it off or the watch runs out of battery. Anyone up to 600 feet (180 meters) away can hear the noise, and while water can affect its volume, the company urges users not to hold the watch close to their ears.

Apple developed the Siren app as a quick go-to safety feature of the Apple Watch Ultra. It isn't a joke, so don't mess around with it in small, enclosed spaces. However, given the protection it brings, it's of the utmost importance that users know how to turn Siren on and off.