What Is Apple Watch Ultra's Siren App And How Do You Use It?
In 2022, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra, a new variation of its popular smartwatch designed for extreme sports and weather. While it boasts plenty of features that will change how you use your smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra has one that could easily save your life.
Siren is one of the latest safety apps introduced with the Apple Watch Ultra. When activated, the watch emits two alternating high-pitched sounds to "quickly and easily alert those around you when you need help," according to Apple. The siren plays continuously until the user turns it off or the watch runs out of battery. Anyone up to 600 feet (180 meters) away can hear the noise, and while water can affect its volume, the company urges users not to hold the watch close to their ears.
Apple developed the Siren app as a quick go-to safety feature of the Apple Watch Ultra. It isn't a joke, so don't mess around with it in small, enclosed spaces. However, given the protection it brings, it's of the utmost importance that users know how to turn Siren on and off.
How to use the Siren app
Thankfully, Siren comes preinstalled on every Apple Watch Ultra, giving every user some safety only a few clicks away. Follow these steps to turn on Siren:
- Press and hold the Action button until the emergency sliders appear. The Action button is on the left side of the Apple Watch Ultra.
- Drag the Siren slider across the display to start a countdown. Siren will be the first option at the top of the screen.
- Once the countdown ends, the siren begins.
- Press the "Stop" button in the Siren app to stop the Siren while it's active.
Apple Watch Ultra users can also start the siren by continuously holding the Action button. Press and hold the button until the emergency menu appears, and continue holding it until the siren starts. Similarly to the above instructions, you can also reach the Siren app by pressing and holding the side button on the watch's right side.
Siren is only a feature on the Apple Watch Ultra and is not available on the standard Apple Watch.