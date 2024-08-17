Thinking Of Upgrading To The iPhone 16? Here's Why You Should Wait For The 17

Let's be real: smartphones aren't new and exciting anymore. A decade ago and beyond, every iteration in a brand's lineup was exponentially better than the previous. Fast forward to today, and the average person wouldn't be able to tell the iPhone 15 Pro from the iPhone 14 Pro, even side-by-side — the 13 Pro or 12 Pro would look identical at a glance. It's gotten to the point where there's not much use replacing a phone each year in the hopes the next version will be better. Improvements have become marginal, and most folks can get a new-phone experience just by replacing their battery. The 2025 iPhone 17, however, might be a rare exception — emphasis on might.

The iPhone 16 is slated to release around September 20th, 2024, according to predictions listed in Forbes. If the rumors are true, there's nothing special about it. The biggest anticipated change is a new camera shutter button. Still, people are probably going to buy it in fairly large numbers because all iPhone 16 models support Apple Intelligence. Currently, only iPhone 15 Pro owners get that privilege.

It may be worthwhile to hold off. The iPhone 17 family might make a large enough leap forward over its predecessor that you'd be kicking yourself for buying the 16. In the interest of full disclosure, everything we say here is based entirely on unconfirmed leaks, rumors, and hearsay. But if you've got your eye on the iPhone 16, here are 11 reasons you might wait until 2025 for the 17.

