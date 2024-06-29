7 New iPhone Features Apple's Revealed But Won't Include With iOS 18's Launch

Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is over, so we finally have a taste of what to look forward to in iOS 18 this coming fall. There were the tentpole announcements, such as a fully renovated and supercharged Siri. Then the more controversial ones, such as user-customizable icon tinting (with often terrible results) and the ability to hide apps that has some scared it will help their partners cheat. Still, it was a huge update filled to the brim with features we all want to start using ASAP. Perhaps too big, because Apple wasn't exactly ready to release it all at the same time. Throughout the presentation, we heard presenters use the tech giant's favorite delay euphemisms: something was coming "this fall," "later this year," and "over the course of the next year." In other words, not everything shown off at WWDC is arriving during iOS's public September release date.

In fact, you can download the iOS 18 beta right now, and you'll probably notice pretty quickly that it's incomplete. Whether Apple bit off more than it could chew or there's wisdom in rolling things out, at least a handful of features that we know of won't make it until the iOS 18.1 changelog — or even later. Here are seven you shouldn't get your hopes up for when September rolls around.