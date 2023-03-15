Things Android Can Do That iPhone Can't

The gap between Android and iPhone flagship smartphones has never been closer. Both come with powerful processors that can run any task that you can think of. Both also have all-day battery life, thanks to the maturation of Lithium-ion technology, power-efficient chipsets, and clever software optimizations. Handsets using either operating system also come with camera systems able to create stunning photographs and videos with a few taps. Generally speaking, buying most devices running either Android or iOS as an operating system comes down to personal choice.

Apple does have a slight edge in that it controls both the hardware and the software used on its devices. Android has other advantages, like multiple device manufacturers who aren't afraid to take risks on new technologies or those like Google who have deep pockets to push the bounds of what computational photography can achieve.

That said, there are some things Android devices can do that aren't available to iPhone users yet. Let's recap the things that make Android special.