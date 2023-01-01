How To Make Custom App Icons On Android Phones

Customization, tinkering, and personalization have always been at the heart of what makes the Android operating system, Android. Most manufacturers ship their phones packaged with their custom Android user interface. But you can tweak its themes, icons, fonts, look and feel, animations, widgets, and gestures to your heart's content.

You can even install a custom ROM on your Android — giving you complete control over the phone's functionality and aesthetics. Advanced customization like altering the device firmware, changing system UI, or loading custom boot screens does take some technical know-how.

But personalization on Android isn't just for the tinkerers and their niche communities (although if you find it fascinating, you can spend days exploring and experimenting in the wonderful world of Android theming). Android is open to customization for everyone else too (via Android).

Changing something basic, say the icons on your Android phone, only takes a few simple steps. You can change a particular icon or the entire set available for your Android. Along the way, you also learn how to change the phone's default home screen.