This Oculus Quest 2 Hack Lets You Use Discord And Spotify

One of the great features of PC VR that gets lost in the transition to Meta's fully-portable Quest VR is the ability to work with several applications at once. A user can hang out with friends in Discord at the same time as they overlay elements of streaming services like Spotify without ever leaving their VR game or software application. Apparently, the Meta Quest 2 is perfectly capable of handling these processes in the background, and you can start using Discord or Spotify on your Meta Quest 2 with a few simple steps not officially sanctioned by Meta.

According to UploadVR, the expanded Quest functionality is made available by way of a custom tool called Oculess (here on Github), which was developed by Quest hackers Basti564 and Threethan. In order to set up the tool and get it working on your Meta Quest 2, you'll need to first set up SideQuest, which can be done via a desktop PC or on an Android phone. There are two separate processes that you'll need to undergo in order to get Oculess working.