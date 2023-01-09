How To Take Incredible Astrophotography Pictures On The Google Pixel

Google's Pixel phones have earned a reputation for their photography abilities, especially for portraits and images taken in low-light scenarios. In 2018, Night Sight arrived on the Pixel cameras, and Google has since expanded it with an astrophotography mode. The technical explanation behind this feature is it reduces the visual noise that makes sky shots look grainy. This noise can be mitigated by maximizing the light the camera can collect in the dark.

You can use a more prolonged exposure to increase the amount of light captured, but hand movements and the celestial motion of stars in the sky will create noticeable blurs. Swaying trees, moving clouds, and the moon's trajectory can all prove to be a nuisance for long-exposure shots. To combat this shortcoming, Google created a system of capturing multiple frames at different exposure levels, stacking them up, removing motion disturbances algorithmically, and delivering a cleaner night sky photo.

These features might make it seem easy to capture astrophotography shots. After all, you're not dealing with complex manual camera controls. However, to capture the best night sky pictures, there are a few steps you need to take in advance. Here's a brief explainer of how things happen behind the scenes, how you can prepare, and what hurdles you need to cross to take stunning night sky photos on your Pixel. (Don't worry, you can also take astrophotos on an iPhone.)