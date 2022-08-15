Why You Need To Be Careful About Installing APK Files On Android Phones

Android makes it ridiculously convenient to get new apps; you only need to head to the Play Store, look up the app, and tap install. However, you cannot find every app on the official Google store even though it offers millions of titles. For example, some apps that don't comply with Google's rulebook or aren't published because their developers don't want to pay Google a cut can only be sideloaded, which refers to installing them from sources other than ones that have been officially approved (via Samsung). Usually, this is done via APK files.

APK files are Android installer packages downloaded from the internet, and they're often provided by third parties like websites dedicated to hosting the files. These apps can be installed on Android phones, tablets, and smart TVs; also, you can sideload APKs on Chromebooks. Support for these files gives users a wider selection of apps, but it takes a few extra steps to install them. Some apps are exclusively offered as APKs, while others are rolled out as APK files before their latest updates hit the Google Play Store. Similarly, if you want to roll back to an older version of an app, APK repositories are always your best bet. With that said, downloading these installer packages and sideloading the apps can also put your privacy and security at risk, and that's why you should be careful and take steps to stay safe.