How To Install APKs On Your Chromebook

While they have always been secure, fast, and minimalistic, Chromebooks only supported progressive web apps in the beginning. That changed six years ago when Google announced the arrival of Android apps for Chromebooks, supercharging these small machines with millions of apps available for the mobile Android ecosystem (via Google). The apps can send notifications, work offline, and even allow touch input.

Downloading Android apps on Chrome OS is a breeze with the Google Play Store; you can get, say, Android versions of Skype, Zoom, or Photoshop with a single tap. And although the Play Store is the easiest, it isn't the only way to install apps on your Chromebook — you can also sideload them using Android Package (APK) files.

You might want to install apps with APKs for any number of reasons. Some Android apps aren't available on the Play Store (often because of geo-restrictions), for example. Google's rollout of updates lags behind the APK archives, and older versions of an app can often only be tested with APK files because the Google Play Store installs the latest version. Android apps can be sideloaded in two ways: using Developer Mode or ADB on Linux. We'll explain both methods for installing APKs on your Chromebook.