How To Set Up Linux On Your Chromebook

Chrome OS began as a simple browser-based operating system that only ran progressive web and Chrome apps. Over the years, Google's OS has evolved well past its humble origins. Modern Chromebooks support Android apps and the Google Play Store, making them far more versatile than their predecessors. But you can also install Linux on Chrome OS to turn your Chromebook into a true powerhouse.

To be clear, Chrome OS is built on Linux, so third-party workarounds for access to the Linux kernel have existed for years, though Google only officially announced the support in 2018 (via Google Blog). The company allows developers and enthusiasts to run Linux-exclusive apps in an integrated, user-friendly environment. The Linux system is "sandboxed," meaning the apps cannot damage or alter your Chrome OS. It's based on Debian 10 (Buster), which uses the APT package manager to install and update your apps (via Google). Note that Linux on Chromebook doesn't offer hardware acceleration or camera support yet. Here's how to set up Linux on your Chromebook.