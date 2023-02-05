Apple's Ultra iPhone Plans Sound Cool But Costly

Over the past few weeks, numerous reports and leakers have pushed rumors concerning an Ultra iPhone that would offer the best smartphone tech from Apple in terms of camera, screen, and chip technology. In his latest PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicts that the Ultra trim won't replace the "Pro Max" iPhone. Instead, it will be a standalone model that offers perks like a faster chip and a price tag to match. Apple's iPhones are already one of the most expensive phones you can buy, save for Samsung's foldable phones. Take, for example, the top-end 1TB trim of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which can go up to $1,600 before taxes, while the starting point is $1,099.

Selling an Ultra model for an additional few hundred dollars won't be much of a struggle, assuming Apple offers enough differentiating upgrades over the Pro models. "Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release," Gurman writes. So far, we haven't heard any concrete rumors covering the Ultra model. Still, it won't be surprising to see Apple trying to sell it with standout camera hardware or even a fresh design.