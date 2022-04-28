OnePlus' Fast-Charging Flagship Revealed Hot On N20's Heels

With the T-Mobile exclusive OnePlus Nord N20 5G having just come out, a follow-up of two additional models might seem a bit odd, but that's exactly what OnePlus is doing with its upcoming 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones. Starting at ₹38,999 (about $509 USD) and ₹19,999 (roughly $261 USD) respectively, the new models don't exactly surpass the N20 ($282 USD) in every aspect — but they don't really lag behind it either.

These models are more like alternative options intended to better suit specific needs, with price points to match. You can, essentially, pay more for additional features and improved specifications, or you can pay a bit less for a roughly equivalent slight downgrade — though in both cases, you aren't limited to using T-Mobile as a carrier.

That said, if you do decide to order a CE 2 when it's released on April 30, 2022, or a 10R once it's available on May 4, you might want to do some carrier research first. Not all phones use the same network bands, which could limit your U.S. carrier options. It doesn't make importing non-viable, but it can complicate things a little bit.