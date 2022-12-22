How To Root Android Smartphones And Tablets

While Android devices are highly customizable, there are some things that Google, your service provider, or your manufacturer definitely don't want you to do. This may include things like uninstalling bloatware apps or changing inaccessible settings. This is where rooting comes in handy.

With a properly rooted device, you can go wild and overclock your CPU, or install custom Android ROMs. You can even do gray-area stuff like block ads system-wide or make copies of files you're not supposed to. No matter what your motivation is, rooting is an option for most Android devices. Often, this requires using exploits or other clever hacks. Some Android devices are easier to root than others, while some are currently not possible to root.

Keep in mind that rooting can damage or destroy your device. Some things may not run on rooted Androids, like banking apps or Netflix. You're also at a higher risk for security issues; Malware can escalate from a simple annoyance to a really big problem if you're not careful. You should definitely not root if you're not familiar with things like basic digital security. You'll need to be willing to risk anything from a bricked device to your credit card number getting in the hands of an eager hacker. Be very cautious if you decide to root your Android.