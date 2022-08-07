Samsung's First Foldable Galaxy Tablet Tipped To Launch In Near Future

In just a few days, Samsung will unveil the latest generation of its foldable devices. Thanks to a flood of leaks, it feels like we already know everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, at least unofficially. What's certain is that Samsung wants to go all out on these two models, allocating plenty of its production power to them in the hopes of recouping losses from other smartphone segments. That said, these aren't the end-all and be-all of Samsung's foldable plans, and it seems that we may be just five to six months away from seeing the company's third foldable device in the form of a large foldable tablet.

Foldable and rollable screens have always been made with the intention of solving the problem of size. Many people want large displays for their phones, computers, or TVs but don't want to pay the price in terms of space. A foldable phone strikes a balance by using a flexible screen in order to fold into something smaller for easier storage.

As one of the world's biggest display makers, Samsung has naturally played around with different kinds of screens that change shape. From curved but rigid screens like the one on the old Galaxy Round to the flexible folding panels on the Galaxy Z devices, Samsung has shown off many form factors and concepts for the future. Few of these prototypes have actually landed on the market, but we might not have to wait much longer for one of them to finally debut.