Microsoft Just Overhauled Its Android On PC Experience

The brains behind these features over at Microsoft might have been exhausted trying to think of a marketable name, as they ended up with something so generic that it's hardly worthwhile. "Your Phone" not only sounds awkward, but it's also difficult to insert in sentences without the quotes. Fortunately, Microsoft has finally given up and is calling it "Phone Link" instead. The Android companion app, on the other hand, will be called "Link to Windows," which is the term Samsung has already been using.

In a nutshell, Phone Link allows you to access some aspects of your Android phone on your Windows PC without having to retrieve the handset from your pocket or bag. Those aspects include accessing photos and messages, copying and transferring files between devices, and seeing notifications so you won't miss a thing. For some phone models, you can even access Android apps right on your PC, though they're actually running on your phone.

"Your Phone," now Phone Link, has grown in features over past years to the point it has gotten a bit cluttered. To address that, the new update adds a tabbed interface so you can more easily get to the content you want with fewer clicks and scrolling. As before, you can also filter out notifications and even reply to messages with your PC's keyboard.