How To Customize The Lock Screen On Your iPhone 14 Or iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone has come a long way when it comes to its lock screen features. In previous iterations of iOS, the most you can do to spruce up your lock screen display was to use a live photo as a wallpaper, which can be played when you long-press the screen. Thanks to iOS 16, you can now do so many more useful and aesthetically pleasing things to your lock screen.

One of the more fun things you can do now is customize the elements that appear on an iPhone lock screen. You can apply a photo as a wallpaper and have the clock essentially become a part of it through layering. You can change font style and color. If you happen to have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can use the always-on display feature and rig it so notifications and widgets are always visible on the lock screen.

Before taking a dive into the potential lock screen tweaks you can make on your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, ensure that your device's operating system is up to date. To perform customizations easier, having Face ID completely set up is also highly recommended (via Apple).