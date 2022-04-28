How To Change App Icons On Your iPhone And iPad

Ever since the iOS 14 update was released in late September 2020, all compatible iPhone and iPad users have had the ability to customize the icons on their device's home screen. The option to do so still exists for iOS users today. If you are one of the few that haven't yet been able to customize your icons, your first step should be to try to upgrade to the latest version of iOS to start the process off right — it's also important to keep updated in order to reap all applicable security benefits, too. You can do this by navigating to Settings, then General, then Software Update. If an update is available, you'll be notified of any important details and will be granted the option to download and install the latest available software.

You can't technically change the original app icons on your iPhone or iPad, but you can create customized shortcuts to your apps by using the Shortcuts app on your home screen. Despite the fact that you can build out a shortcut for just any app on your iPhone or iPad, you may end up discovering that the stock icons for existing apps are much more functional and tend to aesthetically complement one another by default. If you end up not liking what you create, you can always delete your shortcuts and stick with the original app icons. Creating a shortcut does not delete the original app from your home screen.