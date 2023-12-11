How To Change Your Default Email App On iPhone

Your iPhone comes pre-installed with several Apple-built apps. These include Calendar, FaceTime, Reminders, Safari, Notes, Maps, Health, Apple Music, and Mail, to name a few. Previously, there was no way to get rid of these apps, but Apple now lets you delete most of them. You'll be stuck with a few, though, such as Phone, Messages, and Safari.

Some Apple apps will open by default when you set up your iPhone. For example, tapping a link will automatically open Safari instead of third-party iPhone web browser apps like Chrome or Edge, and tapping an email address will launch Apple Mail instead of a different email app.

While Apple still doesn't offer a way to change your default apps for maps and messages, the release of iOS 14 brought the ability to change your default browser and email apps. When you change your default email app, the email app you choose will open instead of Apple Mail when you tap an email address. So, if you prefer to use Gmail or Outlook to send emails, you can change this in settings.