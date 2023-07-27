The 10 Best iPhone Web Browser Apps (And Which Is Best For You)

Although apps are widely available for a plethora of popular websites, the web browser remains one of the most useful and far-reaching tools available on a smartphone. Be it for a quick search to settle an argument, reading through the news, or paying bills, the web browser in your pocket has a lot of uses.

However, with the plethora of apps already available on iOS comes a plethora of internet browsers. Simply searching "browser" on the app store returns a dizzying amount of applications that all advertise different features and use cases, and it can be hard to tell if there's a better option than whatever you're currently using. Sometimes, all you want is to know you can browse without being tracked too heavily, but others may just want to be able to type in an address and know without a doubt that their browser will pull up the website. If you're wondering if another browser is better for you, here are ten of the best web browsers on iOS, and which is best for you based on your wants and needs.