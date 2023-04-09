5 Safari Features That Will Change The Way You Browse The Internet

Most people don't expect much from default browsers. They're typically greatly lacking in features and functionalities that make browsing a pleasant experience. But Safari is different — Apple has done a decent job of outfitting its proprietary browser with enough bells and whistles to ensure that users don't have to look to third-party alternatives to meet their web-surfing needs.

There's a suite of available features that users now consider standard — Reader View, Private Browsing, and Downloads, for example. But there are even more features under the hood that you can use to modify and improve your experience on Safari, especially if you use it as your default browser.

We'll check out five of those hidden features, but before we begin, keep in mind that for most of these features, you have to be running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or MacOS. To update, just open Settings (or System Preferences, in the case of the Mac), and then select General > Software Update. Apart from making handy new features available to you, updating your device regularly also helps to prevent security issues and improve performance.

Without further ado, here are some hidden Safari features that will change the way you browse the web.